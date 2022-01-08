Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE CANO traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. Analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

