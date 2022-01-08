Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $16.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.94.

CURLF stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

