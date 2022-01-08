Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Morgan Stanley

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 175 ($2.36) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAPC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.09) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

CAPC stock opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.02. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

