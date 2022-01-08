Capital One Financial Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

MRO stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -303.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 137,824 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.