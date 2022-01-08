Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

