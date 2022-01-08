CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,442 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

