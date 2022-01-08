CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

