CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

