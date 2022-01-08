CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

