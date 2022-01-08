CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,995 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

