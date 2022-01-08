CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

