CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $127.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.