Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDF. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

