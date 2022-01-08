Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.55, but opened at $63.20. Cardlytics shares last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 2,657 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 107,037 shares valued at $8,398,548. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $194,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

