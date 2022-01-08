Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) traded down 14% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.78 and last traded at $124.55. 950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGJTF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.96.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.