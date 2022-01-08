CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,934 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.39% of CarGurus worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,957. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

