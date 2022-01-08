Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €171.43 ($194.81).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th.

AFX stock traded down €8.80 ($10.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €170.25 ($193.47). 174,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €178.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.77. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €106.80 ($121.36) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($229.55).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

