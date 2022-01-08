Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 222 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

