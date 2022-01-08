Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

