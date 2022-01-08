Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

