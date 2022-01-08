Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $138.09 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

