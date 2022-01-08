Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

