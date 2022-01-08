Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 702,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

