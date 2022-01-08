Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $17.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 286,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.