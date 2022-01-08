Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $17.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 286,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
