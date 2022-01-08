Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.