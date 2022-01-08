Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Cap of $282.32 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $282.32 million and $23.11 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00076186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.06 or 0.07349487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,397.04 or 0.99166008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00070594 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,046,731 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

