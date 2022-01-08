Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $184.49

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.49 and last traded at $193.86, with a volume of 62799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.00.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.40 and its 200 day moving average is $300.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

