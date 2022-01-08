CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $466,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

