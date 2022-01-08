Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent exited the fiscal first quarter with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year uptick in in both the top and bottom lines is impressive. Performances of the majority of its segments for the quarter are also encouraging. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Product launches also raise our optimism. The expansion of both margins bodes well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation along with integrated development and product supply chain solutions is encouraging. A raised financial outlook for the year also heightens our positivity regarding the stock. Over the past year, Catalent has outperformed the industry. Yet, persistent soft revenues in the Oral and Specialty Delivery arm is concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Catalent stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

