CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Update

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 220,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,045. The stock has a market cap of $432.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
