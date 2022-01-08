CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Update

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 220,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,045. The stock has a market cap of $432.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

