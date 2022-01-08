CCUniverse Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,251.77 and approximately $305.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006961 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.