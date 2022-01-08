CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.