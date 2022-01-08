Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $190.57 Average PT from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.57.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

