Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 4.8%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.60. 501,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,163,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.