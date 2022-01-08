Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.86. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.53.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.