Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,503.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:CEN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,725. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

