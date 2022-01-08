Centrality Price Reaches $0.11 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $126.52 million and approximately $827,369.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005481 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.