Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.47

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 1607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

