Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

