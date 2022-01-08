Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.24 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 7.88 ($0.11), with a volume of 76,813 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

