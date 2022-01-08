ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

CHPT stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $4,054,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

