Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $328.68 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

