Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

