Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 8,852 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,629,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

