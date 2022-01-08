Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 167 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $259.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

