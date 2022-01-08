Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 7,309 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $970,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.