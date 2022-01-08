Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30. The company has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

