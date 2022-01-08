Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

