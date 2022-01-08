Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $756.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $804.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $499.43 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

