Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 41.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

